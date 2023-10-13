A father worries for his missing child: ‘My daughter didn’t go to war. She just went to dance’

PARIS (AP) — Because of the fracture in her leg, Karin Journo had talked herself out of going to the Tribe of Nova music festival and sold her ticket. But a week before Hamas militants turned the party into a killing ground, she bought another. The 24-year-old French-Israeli airport worker didn’t want to miss out. Video shot that night showed her waving her arms to the thumping beats. At 8:43 that Saturday morning she sent a text: “To the whole family, I want to say that I love you a lot, because I am not coming home.”

