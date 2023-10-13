Arizona tribe is protesting the decision not to prosecute Border Patrol agents for fatal shooting

SELLS, Ariz. (AP) — The Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona is blasting the decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office not to prosecute Border Patrol agents who shot and killed a member of the tribe after tribal police summoned them. The tribe’s executive office called the decision not to file charges “a travesty of justice.” Raymond Mattia was shot the night of May 18 outside a home in the reservation’s Menagers Dam community near the U.S.-Mexico border. Body camera footage released in June shows that agents were concerned that 58-year-old Mattia may have been carrying a handgun. No firearm was found.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.