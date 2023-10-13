‘Barbenheimer’ was a boon to movie theaters and a headache for many workers. So they’re unionizing

NEW YORK (AP) — In the movie industry, it isn’t just actors and writers who have been battling management. Movie theater workers also have been taking action. Over the past two years, employees have formed or attempted to form unions at the Film Forum and Anthology Film Archives in Manhattan, the Amherst Cinema in Massachusetts and Alamo Drafthouses in San Francisco and Austin, Texas. Workers at Alamo theaters in Brooklyn and Manhattan recently voted to unionize, even after management officials urged them not to. While “Barbenheimer” was a boon for movie theaters, it was the breaking point for many workers.

