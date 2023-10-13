Clemency denied for ex-police officer facing execution in 1995 murders of coworker, 2 others

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s pardon board has rejected a clemency bid for Antoinette Frank — an ex-New Orleans police officer awaiting execution for the murder of a fellow officer and two other people during a 1995 restaurant robbery. New Orleans news outlets report that Frank’s bid for a clemency hearing failed on a 2-2 vote following emotional testimony Friday. It was one of five cases before the board following a move by outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards, who opposes the death penalty. Frank was convicted in the 1995 death of Officer Ronald Williams and two others during a robbery at a restaurant where she and Williams both sometimes moonlighted as security guards.

