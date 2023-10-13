EU can’t reach decision on prolonging the use of chemical herbicide glyphosate

BRUSSELS (AP) — A decision on whether to authorize the use of the controversial chemical herbicide glyphosate in the European Union for at least 10 more years has been delayed after member countries failed to agree. The chemical, which is widely used in the 27-nation bloc, is approved on the EU market until mid-December. Representatives of the EU’s executive arm and member countries voted Friday in favor of renewing its authorization until 2033, despite protests from environmental groups. But to be adopted, the 10-year extension proposed by the European Commission required a “qualified majority,” which wasn’t achieved because several states abstained.

