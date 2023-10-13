In Beirut, Iran’s foreign minister warns war could spread if Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues

BEIRUT (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister is warning that if Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip don’t stop immediately, the violence could spread to other parts of the Middle East. He was speaking in Beirut Friday during a tour that also took him to Baghdad. Later in the day, he’s scheduled to travel to the Syrian capital, Damascus. Iran heads the so-called “axis of resistance” that includes powerful militant groups in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq. There have been concerns that the war could spread to Lebanon’s border where Hezbollah fighters have been on alert following Hamas attack on southern Israel.

