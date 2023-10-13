Iowa State’s Jack Trice Stadium remains only major college football stadium named for a Black man

George Trice is thankful that the tragic story of his cousin, Jack Trice, still is being told a century after he died from injuries sustained on a football field. Trice was trampled during a game at Minnesota on October 6, 1923. He died two days later upon his return to Ames, Iowa. After years of pressure from students, the school named its stadium for him in 1997, making it the first major college stadium to be named for a Black person. All these years later, Jack Trice Stadium remains the only major college football stadium named for a Black person.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.