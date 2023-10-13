Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt’s fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
By SAMY MAGDY and JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s call for half of the Gaza Strip’s population to evacuate south is hiking Egypt’s fears of a massive influx of refugees across the border into its territory. Egypt’s leadership says it has been trying with no response to negotiate the entry of humanitarian aid through its crossing into the Palestinian territory since Hamas’ attack nearly a week ago prompted a massive Israeli retaliation in Gaza. With Israel sealing off Gaza, Egypt’s crossing at Rafah is the only entry into the territory, but it has been shut down by repeated airstrikes.