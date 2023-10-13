Kenya Cabinet approved sending police to lead peace mission in Haiti but parliament must sign off

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Cabinet has approved the deployment of 1,000 police to lead a multinational peacekeeping mission to Haiti to combat gang violence. The country’s parliament must now sign off on the resolution. From Jan. 1 until Aug. 15, more than 2,400 people in Haiti were reported killed, more than 950 kidnapped and another 902 injured, according to the most recent U.N. statistics. Kenya’s high court on Monday barred the deployment, approved by the U.N. Security Council earlier this month, for two weeks until a challenge to the deployment filed by a local politician is heard on Oct. 24. On Thursday, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said parliament’s approval should be sought before any troops are sent.

