NYC lawmaker arrested after bringing a gun to protest at Brooklyn College

NEW YORK (AP) — A pro-Israel lawmaker in New York City was arrested Friday for bringing a handgun to a student demonstration in support of Palestinians. Republican City Council member Inna Vernikov was seen in photos and videos with the butt of a pistol jutting out from her waistband while attending a student protest at Brooklyn College. She was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and forced to surrender her gun. The arrest comes amid growing tensions in New York and elsewhere over Hamas attacks in Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza. Vernikov didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

