Pennsylvania seeks to expand public awareness of its Indigenous culture and history

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lacks federally recognized tribal nations, leaving it with an incomplete picture of its Indigenous culture. But a new grant announced Friday is designed to start changing that. Over the next two years, the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, in partnership with Lehigh University’s Institute for Indigenous Studies and federally recognized tribes, will develop a plan to highlight Indigenous stories, culture and history and the ties to Pennsylvania through a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

