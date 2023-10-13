Swing-county Kentucky voters weigh their choices for governor in a closely watched off-year election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — There’s an election for governor next month in Kentucky, and voters are trying to decide between Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Daniel Cameron, the state attorney general. The college town of Bowling Green in Warren County is a crucial swing area. Concerns about abortion, education and COVID-19 restrictions are what voters are thinking about as the Nov. 7 election nears. Republican Mark Cook stuck with the GOP candidate in 2019, but this time is leaning toward supporting Beshear, saying he’s satisfied with what the governor has achieved in his first term. But another Republican voter, Gary Jolly, says Beshear went too far in locking things down during the pandemic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.