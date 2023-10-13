Trump says he stands with Netanyahu after a barrage of GOP criticism for saying he ‘let us down’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is stepping back from his pointed criticism of Israel. He said Friday he stands with the nation and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, after drawing unusually pointed denouncements from his GOP rivals for lashing out at Netanyahu days after Hamas’ deadly attacks. The sentiment Friday stood in stark contrast to comments earlier this week, when Trump told a rally crowd in Florida that Netanyahu had “let us down” before the U.S. killed a top Iranian general. Trump further faulted the country’s intelligence agencies, saying they needed to “step up their game.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.