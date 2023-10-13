UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union isn’t adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says more walkouts could begin at any moment. Until this week the union had been announcing additional striking factories on Fridays. But UAW President Shawn Fain told workers in a live video appearance that the companies started gaming the system, waiting until Fridays to make progress in bargaining. Fain says the union will no longer stick to a pattern or give the companies an extra hour or extra day. He said the union is still bargaining hard with General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis. But he criticized Ford, which said Thursday that it had reached the limit of how much money it will spend to settle the strike.

