Winter Olympic host cities for 2030 and 2034 to be chosen at the same time in July
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
The International Olympic Committee has cited concerns about the effects of climate change for its plan to pick two Winter Olympic host cities in July. That puts Salt Lake City quickly into play for the 2034 edition. IOC president Thomas Bach says the Olympic body aims to pick hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games at its meeting on the eve of next year’s Paris Olympics. Sweden, Switzerland and France are working on possible bids for 2030 and Salt Lake City officials have long targeted 2034. That would avoid the United States hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.