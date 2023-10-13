WNBA holding its own against NFL, MLB, with finals broadcast during busy sports calendar

The WNBA is competing for viewers during one of the busiest times on the sports calendar and the league is holding its own. Through two WNBA Finals games, the series between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty is the most watched in 20 years, averaging 680,000 viewers. On an NFL Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces 99-82 victory over the New York Liberty was the most-viewed Game 1 since ESPN started carrying the finals in 1998. The game averaged 729,000 viewers on ABC. This is the 13th time in the WNBA’s 27-year history a finals series has either started or stretched into October.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.