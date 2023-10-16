Donald Trump is going back to court. Here’s what he’s missed since his last visit to NYC fraud trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will be back in court Tuesday for his New York civil fraud trial, but a face-to-face showdown with former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen will have to wait. Cohen, a key witness in the state’s case against the former president, postponed his testimony this week saying he needed to attend to a health problem. Cohen had been expected on the witness stand Tuesday or Wednesday, likely with Trump in the courtroom. Now he says he’ll testify “at the earliest opportunity,” but not this week. Judge Arthur Engoron said Monday that the earliest Cohen can testify is Oct. 23. Trump attended the trial’s first three days. The trial is expected to last into December, but a lot has happened so far.

