Skip to Content
AP National News

Ex-FTX exec was ‘horrified’ last year when he learned of $13 billion shortfall

By
Published 2:29 PM

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and KEN SWEET
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former FTX executive and onetime billionaire has testified against the cryptocurrency exchange’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, at his New York City federal fraud trial. Nishad Singh said Monday that his admiration for him faded as he watched excessive spending on investments, property and celebrities precede a $13 billion shortfall that left him feeling “blindsided and horrified.” The former head of engineering at FTX was among Bankman-Fried’s trusted inner circle before the cryptocurrency empire collapsed last November. Bankman-Fried, who has pleaded not guilty, was extradited to the U.S. to face charges. Singh has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a bid for leniency.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content