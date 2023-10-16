Georgia deputy shoots, kills Black man who spent 16 years in prison on wrongful conviction
KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A Black man who spent more than 16 years in prison in Florida on a wrongful conviction has been fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia during a traffic stop. Leonard Cure was shot and killed by a Camden County deputy during a traffic stop Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the deputy used a stun gun when Cure refused to follow commands. Officials say Cure then became violent, prompting the deputy to shoot him. Cure was spending life in prison in Florida for a 2003 robbery when he was released from prison in 2020. Florida prosecutors reviewed the case and asked to have Cure freed, saying prosecutors at the time ignored his solid alibis.