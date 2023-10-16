Mexican official confirms cartel gunmen forced a dozen tanker trucks to dump gasoline at gunpoint

A Mexican official has confirmed a shocking video that emerged over the weekend of cartel gunmen forcing the drivers of about a dozen tanker trucks to dump all their gasoline into a field. The official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name, said the incident occurred last week in the border city of Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas. The official said the gunmen belonged to a faction of the Gulf cartel. In the video, a presumed member of the cartel said all trucks carrying gasoline would suffer the same fate unless “they get in line,” or pay protection money to the gang.

