New York judge rejects Indiana ex-U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer’s request to remain free pending appeal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer cannot defer his surrender next month to serve a nearly two-year prison sentence resulting from his insider trading conviction. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman ruled Monday that there was no substantial question nor any close question of law that would warrant letting the Republican from Indiana remain free until his appeal is decided. The judge noted that a jury capped a nine-day trial by returning its verdict in less than four hours. Prosecutors say he made illegal stock trades based on insider information while working as a consultant after leaving office. His lawyers did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.