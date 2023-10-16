Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana game moved up for slain player’s funeral

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Northwestern State’s home game against Southeastern Louisiana has been moved to this Thursday night so that the contest won’t conflict with a wake and funeral services for recently slain Demons defensive back Ronnie Caldwell. Officials from both schools agreed to change the game time from Saturday after learning services for Caldwell were scheduled on Friday and Saturday in Austin, Texas. The new game time allows Northwestern State coaches and players to attend. Caldwell was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds by Natchitoches police officers who responded shortly after 1 a.m. last Thursday to a report of a shooting at an apartment near campus.

