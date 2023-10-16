PG&E’s plan to bury power lines and prevent wildfires faces opposition because of high rates
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric wants to bury many of its power lines in areas threatened by wildfires. But California regulators are balking at their plan in part because of its impact on rates. PG&E customers already pay some of the highest rates in the country. It is expensive to bury power lines and takes a long time to complete. It’s cheaper and faster to install protective coverings on overhead power lines. The PG&E CEO says the company has a moral obligation to eliminate wildfire risk. Consumer advocates say the company must balance wildfire threats with affordability.