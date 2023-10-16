Soccer match between Belgium and Sweden suspended after a gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium’s national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours after a game between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime following the fatal shooting of two Swedes in Brussels before kickoff. The European Championship qualifier on Monday was being played 3 miles (5 kilometers) from the shooting in the Belgian capital. More than 35,000 fans attended the match. With the suspected shooter still at large, Belgian authorities kept fans inside the venue for security reasons before they started the evacuation around midnight local time. Fans chanted “All together, All together” inside the King Baudouin Stadium after the match was halted. Thousands of supporters from both sides shouted “Sweden, Sweden!”

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and STEVE DOUGLAS Associated Press

