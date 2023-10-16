Sports, internet bets near-record levels in New Jersey, but 5 of 9 casinos trail pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., (AP) — Sports betting and internet gambling were at near-record levels in New Jersey in September, and nearly half of the Atlantic City casinos won more money from in-person gamblers than they did before the COVID19 pandemic. But the amount of money won from people on the casino floor is still not back to pre-pandemic levels at five of the nine casinos. That total was higher this September at $246 million than it was in Sept. 2019, at $224 million. With sports betting and internet gambling money included, the casinos, tracks and their online partners won over $521 million in September.

