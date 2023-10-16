Rep. Jim Jordan has lost the first ballot for speaker. Here’s what’s next

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Jim Jordan is facing strong opposition to his speakership bid after more than a dozen Republicans voted against him on the first ballot. Twenty GOP lawmakers voted for a candidate other than Jordan, leaving him well short of winning the gavel. It’s second time this Congress that the House has faced multiple rounds of voting for speaker, following the protracted struggle in January, when Kevin McCarthy won the gavel on the 15th attempt. The House was expected to come back for a second round of voting late Tuesday afternoon.

