A new memoir serves up life lessons from a childhood in a Chinese restaurant

Curtis Chin has been championing other Asian Americans for over 30 years. He co-founded the Asian American Writers’ Workshop. He’s produced documentaries, including one on the racially motivated killing of Vincent Chin in 1983. Now it’s his turn in the spotlight. Curtis Chin has a new memoir, “Everything I Learned, I Learned in a Chinese Restaurant.” It’s a candid and sometimes funny look at growing up Chinese American in the ’70s and ’80s in Detroit, where his family owned a restaurant. He serves up a menu of anecdotes that touch on racism, gay rights and other social justice issues. But Chin has fond memories of growing up in Detroit and says his is not what he calls a “misery memoir.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.