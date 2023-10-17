A security problem has taken down computer systems for almost all Kansas courts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Multiple computer systems for almost all of Kansas’ courts have been offline for five days because of what officials call a “security incident.” The problem has prevented courts in 104 of the state’s 105 counties from accepting electronic filings and has blocked public access to many of their records. A judicial branch spokesperson said Tuesday that officials still don’t know the extent of the problem or how long the computer systems will remain offline. The problem doesn’t affect Johnson County in the Kansas City area, but the courts in all other counties must take paper filings or filings by mail or fax.

