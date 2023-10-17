Britney Spears writes of abortion while dating Justin Timberlake in excerpts from upcoming memoir
By The Associated Press
Britney Spears wrote that she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake more than 20 years ago. That’s according to a peek inside her hotly anticipated memoir published Tuesday in People magazine. She wrote in an excerpt from “The Woman In Me” that she wouldn’t have got the abortion but “Justin was so sure he didn’t want to be a father.” Representatives for Timberlake did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. The AP has not been able to independently review a copy of the “The Woman in Me.” The book will be published Oct. 24.