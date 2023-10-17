District attorney praises officer who shot man who killed two Black bystanders moments earlier

BOSTON (AP) — A police officer who shot a man who gunned down two Black people moments earlier in the Boston suburb of Winthrop in 2021 used reasonable force to defend himself and others and won’t face criminal charges. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Tuesday that 28-year-old Nathan Allen shot and killed David Green, a retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Romana Cooper, an Air Force veteran, in what he said was a racially-motivated attack. He praised Winthrop Police Sgt. Nicholas Bettano, saying he moved bystanders out of harm’s way and shot and killed Allen after Allen pointed a gun at him.

