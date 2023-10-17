Federal jury convicts 2 employees in fatal Wisconsin corn mill explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted two senior employees at a Wisconsin corn plant of falsifying records and obstructing an investigation into a fatal corn dust explosion in 2017. The vice president of operations and a former food safety superintendent at Didion Milling falsified documents and obstructed investigations into an explosion that killed five people at a plant in Cambria, the jury found on Friday. Didion Milling pleaded guilty in September to charges that its employees had falsified cleaning and safety records for years leading up to the explosion. At least five other employees have pleaded guilty or been convicted in connection with the incident.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.