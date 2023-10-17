Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime remembered as kind, playful as suspect appears in court

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities allege was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric in the Israel-Hamas war is being remembered as a kind child. Multiple authorities are investigating the attack that has become a symbol of larger struggles with hate crime in the U.S. Wadea Al-Fayoume died Saturday in a Chicago suburb. His mother was badly hurt. An evening vigil is planned Tuesday. Citing a text message from the boy’s mother, a family member told reporters the boy’s last words to his mother were: “Mom, I’m fine.” Authorities say the landlord attacked them, upset over the Israel-Hamas war.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE, MELISSA PEREZ WINDER and SOPHIA TAREEN Associated Press

