India’s Supreme Court refuses to legalize same-sex marriage, saying it’s up to Parliament

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has refused to legalize same-sex marriages passing the responsibility back to Parliament. The ruling on Tuesday disappointed campaigners for LGBTQ+ rights in the world’s most populous country. The chief justice also urged the government to uphold the rights of the queer community and end discrimination against them. The court heard 21 petitions earlier this year that sought to legalize same-sex marriage. Legal rights for LGBTQ+ people in India have been expanding over the past decade mostly as a result of the Supreme Court’s intervention. The court struck down a colonial-era law five years ago that had made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

