Jada Pinkett Smith says revealing separation from Will Smith is a ‘weight off my shoulders’

NEW YORK (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling free these days. She’s no longer hiding that she has been separated from megastar husband Will Smith for seven years. She tells the AP that “it’s a weight off my shoulders.” In her new memoir, “Worthy,” she chronicles childhood lessons learned while in her grandmother’s garden, navigating being the child of drug addicts and her complicated marriage with her Oscar-winning husband. She discusses her Hollywood journey, her unconventional parenting style and her experience with depression. Pinkett Smith, who also gives her perspective of Will infamously slapping Chris Rock in real time during the Oscars over a joke about her shaved head, says she’s felt like a scapegoat for her husband’s actions.

