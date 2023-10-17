Kari Lake’s lawsuit over metro Phoenix’s electronic tabulation systems has been tossed out

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal appeals court has tossed out a lawsuit brought by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake that challenged the use of electronic tabulation systems. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals made the ruling Monday. Lake and failed Arizona Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem, both Republicans, filed a lawsuit in April 2022 that alleged the ballot tabulation systems were not trustworthy. Lake wound up losing her race by more than 17,000 votes while Finchem lost by over 120,000 votes.

