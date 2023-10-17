Millennial Money: The questions you aren’t asking (but should) during open enrollment

Open enrollment is no one’s idea of a good time, but health coverage is a crucial part of your financial health. Whether you’re getting insurance through an employer or the Affordable Care Act marketplace, it’s important to ask the right questions before you choose a plan for 2024. The right coverage for you will depend on your circumstances: Are you a light or heavy health care user? Are there any big medical events in your future, like a pregnancy or surgery? From doctors and medication coverage to deductibles and copays, here are the things to consider when you’re comparing plans.

