North Dakota Gov. Burgum calls special session to fix budget bill struck down by court

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Tuesday called a special session of the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to address a major budget bill struck down by the state Supreme Court last month, leaving a hole in state government operations lawmakers are rushing to fill. The special session will convene Monday. Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue has said lawmakers would use three to five days to fix the situation of the voided funding bill for the state Office of Management and Budget. A top legislative panel met Tuesday to discuss session plans, including 14 bill drafts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.