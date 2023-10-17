Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh elected to be an International Olympic Committee member

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh has been elected as a member of the International Olympic Committee. Eight new IOC members were voted in to make a total of 107 drawn from royal families, sports officials, current and former athletes, and leaders from politics and industry. Yeoh has ties to the United Nations representing her home country of Malaysia and was elected in a 67-9 vote. The only unanimous vote was 76-0 for Cecilia Tait. She’s an Olympic silver medalist in volleyball and a former congresswoman from Peru. Member duties at annual IOC meetings include approving recommended candidates as future Olympic hosts.

