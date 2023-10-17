Tropical Storm Norma forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast and may threaten resort of Los Cabos

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Norma has formed off Mexico’s western Pacific coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday that Norma may grow into a hurricane and head toward the resort of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. Norma may reach Los Cabos by the weekend. On Tuesday, Norma had winds of 40 mph, but could strengthen to as much as 105 mph by the weekend. The center of the storm was located about 690 miles south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

