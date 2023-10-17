Trump is appealing a narrow gag order imposed on him in his 2020 election interference case

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers say they are appealing a narrow gag order imposed on him in his federal 2020 election interference case. Trump’s lawyers said in court papers filed Tuesday that they will challenge an order from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan that bars him from making statements targeting prosecutors, potential witnesses and court staff. Special counsel Jack Smith’s team sought the order against the Republican 2024 presidential front-runner over a litany of verbal attacks from him on likely witnesses and others. Trump slammed the gag order as he returned to court Tuesday for the civil fraud trial, insisting he is “not saying anything wrong.”

