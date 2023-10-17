Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that the United States quietly delivered a small number of the long-range ballistic missiles Ukraine said it urgently needed, and Ukraine has started using them on the battlefield against Russia. Zelenskyy on Tuesday said they were used effectively. He had been pressing the U.S. to provide the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS. President Joe Biden had promised the missiles last month. Their delivery to the warfront gives Ukraine a critical ability to strike Russian targets that are farther away, allowing Ukrainian forces to stay safely out of range.