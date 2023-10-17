UN refugee chief says Rohingya who fled Myanmar must not be forgotten during other world crises

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees has urged the international community not to forget the plight of ethnic Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in the midst of many other world crises. High Commissioner Filippo Grandi says more support is needed to help the displaced Rohingya and also relieve the burden on the countries hosting them. Grandi says providing humanitarian assistance is becoming increasingly difficult because of the continuing armed conflict in Myanmar and reduced funding and aid due to the other crises. More than 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar, including about 740,000 who crossed the border starting in 2017, when Myanmar’s military launched a brutal counterinsurgency campaign.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.