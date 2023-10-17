University of Wisconsin leaders to close 2 more branch campuses due to declining enrollment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the Universities of Wisconsin has decided to close two more branch campuses due to declining enrollment. Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman announced Tuesday that he has decided to shutter UW-Milwaukee’s Washington County campus and UW-Oshkosh’s Fond du Lac campus. He says in-person instruction at the two schools will end by June 2024. UW-Platteville’s campus in Richland Center closed at the end of the 2023 spring semester. The moves leave 10 remaining branch campuses in Barron County, Baraboo, Manitowoc, Marinette, Marshfield, Menasha, Rock County, Sheboygan, Waukesha and Wausau.

