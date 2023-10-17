Venezuela’s government and US-backed faction of the opposition agree to work on electoral conditions

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government and a faction of the opposition have formally settled on working together to reach a series of basic conditions for the next presidential election. The conditions are spelled out in one of two partial deals signed Tuesday in Barbados by representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and some of his adversaries. They come just before the opposition holds a primary election Sunday to pick its candidate for the 2024 presidential election. The agreements are expected to trigger partial relief from economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Maduro’s government.

