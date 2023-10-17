What’s changed — and what hasn’t — a year after Mississippi capital’s water crisis?

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge turned to Ted Henifin after infrastructure breakdowns in Mississippi’s capital city caused residents to go days and weeks without safe water last year. In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month, he offered an insider’s look at efforts to fix the troubled water system. He’s faced pushback from some residents over lingering concerns about water quality, as well legal hurdles to his plan to price price water more fairly. But he says the water system is now functioning normally for a city of 150,000, and he expects Jackson residents will no longer face city-wide boil water notices.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

