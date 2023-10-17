Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Assembly is set to approve a plan to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to help cover repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium. The Brewers contend that American Family Field’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced, the suites and scoreboard need upgrades and its signature retractable roof needs work. The Assembly is set to vote Tuesday on plan that calls for the state to contribute $411 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute $135 million. The Brewers have said they’ll contribute $100 million and agree to stay in Milwaukee through 2050.

