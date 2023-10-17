Wisconsin Republicans withhold university pay raises in fight over school diversity funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are withholding pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees amid a fight over the school system’s diversity, equity and inclusion spending. The Legislature’s employment relations committee voted to approve raises for other state employees but did not take action on UW wage increases on Tuesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who chairs the committee, has promised to block raises for UW employees until the school system cuts so-called DEI spending by $32 million. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers used his veto power earlier this year to stop Republicans from eliminating 188 DEI positions at UW.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

