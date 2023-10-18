Neymar’s next chapter is off to a difficult start as Ronaldo and Messi continue to lead the way

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Neymar left the soccer field in tears after yet another injury in what has become an all-too familiar sight. Quite a contrast to Lionel Messi’s smiles at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo’s reenergized success with Portugal. Neymar hurt his knee in the first half of Brazil’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying loss at Uruguay. Now he, Brazil and Saudi club Al Hilal face an anxious wait to learn the extent of the damage. Neymar was also injured while playing for Brazil at the 2014 and 2022 World Cups. Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo have all left elite European soccer but the latter two continue to thrive.

