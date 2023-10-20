Florida lawmakers to return to Capitol to impose new sanctions on Iran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will return for a special session to impose additional sanctions against Iran, express support for Israel and provide additional security to protect Jewish institutions in Florida. Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis supports Friday’s call for the special session that will begin Nov. 6. The special session was called by legislative leaders because Iran supports Hamas militants who attacked Israel two weeks ago, though no government worldwide has offered direct evidence supporting that Iran orchestrated the attack. Florida already has sanctions against companies that directly do business with Iran. The session will also take up issues like hurricane relief, property insurance and providing more money for special needs students.

