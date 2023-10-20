Judge in Missouri transgender care lawsuit agrees to step aside but decries ‘gamesmanship’

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has agreed to step aside in a lawsuit challenging a new Missouri law restricting gender-affirming health care for minors, despite what he called “gamesmanship” from the plaintiffs’ lawyers who sought a new judge. St. Louis Circuit Judge Steven Ohmer was appointed by the state Supreme Court to preside over the lawsuit that seeks to overturn the Missouri law. The lawsuit was filed by on behalf of families of three transgender minors, a St. Louis health care center and LGBTQ+ organizations. At a hearing Friday, Ohmer said assigning a new judge will delay resolution of the case, possibly into next year. It’s unclear when the state Supreme Court will appoint a new judge.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.